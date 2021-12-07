Cookies with a cause this Christmas

Cookies with a Cause is taking the guilt out of buying and eating delicious cookies. Creator, Corrine Garcia is here teaching viewers how to make these cookies and the meaning behind starting this business.

Garcia said she used to love going out to do community service but since having kids it was hard to find the time. That was one of the main reasons behind Cookies with a Cause because she donates 20% of proceeds to a different charity each month. Those profits come from hosting cookie decorating classes and selling custom cookies as well as cookie decorating kits. She’ll even choose charities by taking suggestions from her followers and supporters.

She even gave a quick lesson on how to decorate them, so be sure to watch the video above to see how Reagan did! Garcia also offers outlined cookies which can be painted on, and an Elf on the Shelf baking kit that all your kids will love.

Follow her on Instagram to learn more about her decorating classes and the cookies she sells.