SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Make it your New Year’s Resolution to eat somewhere new in 2023. Local foodie, Courtney Otis, shares the best spots to add to your list. There’s something for everyone and today she shared cookies, sushi, and brunch recommendations.

Root’d Cafe is a cute little cafe in Cottonwood Heights. They opened in 2020, just six weeks before the pandemic! They serve a mixture of brunch, lunch, and dinner as well as amazing coffee. They have local live music on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Keyaki Sushi is a brand-new sushi shop in Murray that offers delivery and pickup options but has a small dining space. After years of dreaming of owning their own restaurant, the owners combined traditional sushi flavors with their Latin background for an amazing fusion.

Butter n Sugar is a woman-owned cookie subscription company based out of a farm in Eden, Utah. The owner, Laura makes high-end gourmet and small-batch cookies. She offers a (monthly) subscription box with a variety of flavors as well as holiday and specialty boxes.

For more food recommendations, follow Otis on social media.