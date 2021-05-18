These tasty desserts will have your mouth watering for more

Lindy Davies was in our kitchen today baking up some delicious treats for you to enjoy!
Cookie Butter Brown Butter Rice Krispies
Ingredients:
– 1 stick of butter
– 1 10oz bag of mini Jet-Puff marshmallows
– 3/4 cup of Trader Joe’s Cookie Butter
– 6 cups of Rice Krispies cereal
– sea salt
Directions:
Blackberry Picnic Cobbler
Ingredients:
-1 stick (8Tbs) of butter
-1 cup of self-rising flour
-1 1/4 cup of sugar
-2 Tbs light brown sugar
-1/4 tsp of cinnamon
-1 cup of whole milk
-2 tsp of vanilla
-2 cups of berries (if frozen, do not thaw)
Directions:
1.Preheat oven to 350.
2.Melt butter & pour into either a 9-inch pie dish or a cast-iron skillet.
3.Combine the flour, white sugar, 1 Tbs of brown sugar, cinnamon, milk & vanilla in a bowl. Whisk to combine. The batter will be lumpy.
4.Pour the batter into the skillet or pie dish, then pour the fruit over the batter & give the dish a little shake~shake.
5.Bake for 50 minutes, or until golden brown.
6.Remove from oven & sprinkle with remaining 1 Tbs of brown sugar.
7.Serve with ice cream.
Enjoy!