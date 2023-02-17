SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – A healthy diet is the key to a long and healthy life, even for your furry friend! Kris and Sadie Gabler, owners of Drool, told us the importance of your pet’s diet and even share a recipe pup-friendly recipe!

The natural diet of dogs in the wild is vastly different from what is in your average kibble. Their bodies aren’t built to break down the food that we’re use to giving them. Their recipe for a “mutt” loaf is perfect if you want to get your dog the nutrients they need.

Drool’s Mutt Loaf for Pups

Ingredients:

½ cup Amaranth

1 ½ cups Chicken broth

1 ½ lbs. ground turkey

½ cup Cottage cheese

2 Eggs

½ cup Old Fashioned Rolled Oats (uncooked)

¼ cup Each – Carrots, spinach, zucchini – finely chopped

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

Directions:

Combine amaranth and chicken broth in sauce pan and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes. Set aside to cool. In a large mixing bowl combine ground turkey, cottage cheese, eggs, oats, and veggies. Mix thoroughly. Add cooled amaranth and olive oil and mix well. Place mixture in a loaf pan and bake at 350° F for 1 hour or until done. Serve proportionate to your dog’s weight, activity level, and age.

*Amaranth can be found online or in health food stores.

*Barley can be used in place of amaranth. It will require 4 cups of broth and 50 minutes to cook.

Check out all the products Drool has to offer on their Instagram, Facebook, or website!