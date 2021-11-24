Today we’re shedding light on a topic that unfortunately many of us have been affected by. Kamille Bauer is here to help navigate conversations about cancer.

As a cancer widow, Kamille has dealt with a lot of questions from those that stand by helpless yet want to know what they can do to help. SHe is a mother of 3. They have moved through grief and now would like to help others. Kamille shares suggestions on what to say and what not to say in these interactions:

Option 1:

‘What NOT to Say to Cancer Fighters and Their Families’

Don’t use cliche sentences – “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” “Everything happens for a reason” Don’t share cancer horror stories Don’t say “You’re strong enough to beat this.” Don’t give us ‘The Look’ Don’t try and tell us about a ‘miracle’ essential oil or ‘Just eat better’ cure

What CAN you do or say to people going through a tragedy?

Let us know you care: Text, call, send cards, or email Send a cleaning service Feed us: Frozen or fresh meal delivery service Invite us to things – Don’t treat us differently

If you are experiencing grief or loss, reach out through Bauer’s website and follow along with her on social media and her podcast for more inspirational tips. She is also offering our viewers a complimentary 30 min session.