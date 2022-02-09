Conversation cards that strengthen relationships

Get connecting and conversations flowing with Wingmn conversation cards! Creators of the brand, Kaitlin and Preston Booth, are creating a movement that gets people talking to each other face-to-face. The conversation cards help with that! The goal of using these cards is to create better and long-lasting relationships with the people around you.

The Booths got the idea of creating these cards when they started dating. Their long-distance relationship made it hard to communicate in an in-person setting. The Booths would look up conversation prompts while on Facetime. Good conversation is what made their relationship takeoff.

The cards can be played by anyone. Wingman For everyone, dating, and couples. Each stack has been reviewed by psychologists to make sure each question is tailored to a variety of people. The categories of the cards take the players on a journey of getting to know each other. The cards are designed for different situations in a relationship.

