Amy Gunter, SALT2 Artistic Director stopped by to share the details of SALT2 in Concert May 6-7th. Salt Contemporary Dance focuses on bringing fresh, original contemporary dance to Utah. They showcase up and coming dancers, and choreographers.

There is a mix of artists from Utah involved as well as many from out of state. The how is in new theater, Midvalley Performing Arts Center. With only two shows, you’ll want to get your tickets asap at saltdance.com! Follow along at @saltdance instagram.

We also get a sneak peek of the performance with dancers Addison Norman, Lauren Gresens, Emily McKeon, Aubree Remmel, and Kelsey Smock. Be sure to check out the excerpt of Ce qui n’est pas dit with choreography by Elijah Labay below.