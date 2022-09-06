Today we had Catina Struble, Senior Community Development Manager with the American Cancer Society, and Lisa Nielson, Executive Assistant with Staker Parson Materials & Construction, come talk about their “Big Dig Day.” The Big Dig is a Construction vs Cancer fundraising event for pediatric cancer research. The Big Dig gives local Utah children, focusing particularly on those connected to cancer, the opportunity to take a day off from reality and come have fun in a fair like atmosphere. Many of our sponsors and construction companies here in Utah bring out and let the children operate heavy machinery, like excavators and scissor lifts, supervised of course. We will have face painters, activity booths, food trucks, bounce houses, and so much more. This event is at Davis Tech College in Kaysville on September 10th from 10-2pm

How much does it cost to participate and where does the money go?

Tickets to the event are $10 each or a family pack of 6 for $50 and all the money is going to the American Cancer Society and pediatric cancer research. All childhood cancer survivors and fighters can register online for free.

Website: Utbigdig.org