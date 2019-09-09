Connecting entrepreneurs at The Mill

Alert the entrepreneurs, there is a great opportunity to get your business up and running.

The Mill at Miller Campus is an incubator for businesses at Salt Lake Community College. It is the only program of its kind with a co-working space to provide resources and connections to businesses.

Since Larry Miller started The Mill, 85 different founders and businesses have joined, including Bagels and Business and Lunch and Learns. Working directly with the founders and businesses, The Mill strives to help entrepreneurs start and develop their business. On-staff industry experts are available and do not worry about any strange ideas, businesses involved range from medical devices to consumer products.

Find out more about The Mill at the Launch Party on September 11, 6-9 PM. The address is 9690 S. 300 West, Building 5, Suite 300, Sandy.

For more information, visit www.TheMillatmiller.com

This segment includes sponsored content.