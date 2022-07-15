Keynote Speaker, Julie Lee, joined us on the show to get real about mental health. She claims to be your not so typical speaker, she is not afraid to get vulnerable and share the raw realities of mental health challenges. Today on the show, she shared a powerful message about how connection cleans culture.

Lee called to attention the precence mental health takes in the work place. When she speaks at cooporate events and various buisinesses, she doesn’t shy away from sharing personal details of these struggles. She mentions the importance of being a connected leader. Connected leaders say things like:

I see you.

I appreciate you.

I trust you.

This creates healthy relationships in the workplace and leads to workers wanting to follow their leaders. People are hungery to talk about mental health, and Julie Lee is the person to call to start the conversation.

Website: www.julieleespeaks.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/julieleespeaks

Instagram: @julieleespeak