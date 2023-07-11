SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Calling all yoga lovers! We’re finding poses to help you connect with your kids all summer long. Sam and Penelope Vega joined GTU host Deena to talk about the benefits of doing yoga with your kids.

Deena, Sam, and Penelope demonstrated easy yoga poses for our viewers to try at home. Incorporating yoga practices into your children’s routines allows them to build balance and creativity while helping you establish a connection with your child.

It’s not hard to start, just grab a mat and have fun. Check out Sam’s Instagram for more information, and get 20% off 5 private classes when you use the code GTUYoga!