Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – The Utah Jazz brings fans together across the state. What better way to connect with your favorite team and like-minded people than partying it up at the Jazz draft party? Nayo Campbell, Utah Jazz digital reporter, joined us today to discuss all the fun things going down at tonight’s event!

The Utah Jazz are hosting a draft party at the Delta Center tonight, Thursday, June 22, and doors open at 5:00 p.m.This is a free, non-ticketed event. Enjoy a giveaway of 10,000 free JDawgs and Coca-Cola products with lots of entertainment – including appearances by Bear, Jazz Dancers, a live DJ, and giveaways.

For those that cannot make it to Delta Center, the Jazz will also live stream a special broadcast on UtahJazz.com starting at 6 p.m., bringing fans behind the scenes with special coverage interviews with team leadership, front office executives, and current roster players as they talk about their own draft night experiences, followed by the 2023 NBA Draft.

Find more information on the draft and party by clicking here.