Connect with women through hiking and wine

If you’re looking for an excuse to get outdoors and to try a new activity, the Women’s Wine Hiking Society has you covered. Co-founder, Angelique Fish, came by to discuss what it’s about and the upcoming events they’re planning.

She explains the main goal of the Women’s Wine Hiking Society is to ensure everyone feels welcome and is open to anyone of all ages and backgrounds. They want to allow people to connect with nature and support other women while participating.

They offer fun-themed day hikes, backpacking, weekend getaways, and even community service opportunities. To keep safety as their top priority, they keep group sizes small and have a wide variety of hikes so it can be for beginners or advanced hikers. They’ll even set aside time to hang out, eat, and drink wine.

To form lifelong connections and friendships, visit their website and use code GTUHIKE for a free event! Also, follow them on Instagram and Facebook for more information.