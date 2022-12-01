Ganel Lyn Condie did a social media survey before sitting with us today. She asked what people are wanting to hear more about this December. The largest response was about bringing back the real meaning for the HOLIDAYS and navigating mental health issues.

She has a new booklet out for Christmas – Come to Bethlehem and See. In it she invites the reader to come to Bethlehem and see yourself at the manger.

She extended an invitation to return to meaning and more peace in your home.

She invited us to have MORE FAITH and less FEAR like MARY

To SERVE like JOSEPH

Invited us to SING OF PEACE like the ANGELS

We were touched by her message and hope you can find peace with these tools this holiday season.

For more info go to https://ganellyn.com/