Compulsive behaviors are on the rise during the pandemic

Now in it's sixteenth year, The 2021 Tulip Festival is open at Thanksgiving Point! After going virtual last year, safety protocols are now in place to let you tip toe through the gorgeous Ashton Gardens once again. Be it by foot, or golf cart, there's a way for anyone to travel through through the 50 acres to view the imported tulips from Holland.

Created especially for Thanksgiving Point's 25th anniversary in 2020, you can see their very own 'tulipa Thanksgiving Point' flower on display at the 2021 Tulip Festival! Want to take some home to plant in your own garden? The bulbs are sold after the festival comes to an end, so you can take a little piece of the experience back to your own garden.