Competitor fences her way to the Tokyo 2021 Summer Games

Need a crash course on fencing? We were lucky to have Shelby Jensen in our studio to share with us her inspiring story, as well as a few fencing tips.

At seven years old, the right side of Jensen’s body was paralyzed due to a stroke. At 15, Jensen decided to volunteer at a wheelchair sports camp. While attending the camp, she was offered to participate in wheelchair fencing.

Though she jokes that she is allowed to legally fight people now, the real reason she fell in love with the sport is because of the mental aspect. The sport is considered “active chess.”

Throughout her time competing in this sport, Jensen has won many medals and competed all over the world. She is excited to now represent team USA in the 2021 Summer Games.

To follow Jensen’s journey, find her on FB and online.