SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — March is Community Cares Month at the County Library, and the organization is going above and beyond to make a positive difference in the lives of its community. Jeff Buydos, the PR Coordinator for the County Library, joined us on the show to highlight the importance of simple acts of kindness in making a significant impact on people’s lives.

Community Cares Month is a time when the County Library provides volunteer opportunities, crafts and jewelry-making, and other meaningful projects to make a difference in neighborhoods and communities throughout Salt Lake County. The library strives to promote kindness and positivity in the community, and they encourage others to do the same.

Buydos discussed some of the ways that people can make a positive difference in Salt Lake County. He emphasized the importance of simple acts of kindness, like holding the door open for someone or offering a smile to a stranger. These small gestures can make a significant impact on someone’s day, and even their life.

The County Library hosts Community Cares Month to bring awareness to the power of kindness and to encourage others to participate in positive actions in their communities. By taking part in this program, individuals can benefit from the uplifting and empowering feeling of making a positive difference in someone else’s life.

The kindness jar is a great way to come up with acts of kindness that individuals could do throughout the day, such as complimenting someone or donating to a charity. This activity helps to reinforce the message that small acts of kindness can make a big difference in someone’s life.