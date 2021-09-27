Common plant mistakes

Plant Month starts next week, and Melinda Meservy, Owner of Thyme and Place, stopped by to talk about how to select the right house plant for your home and how to take care of it.

Based on your unique lifestyle, Thyme and Place can recommend you the best plant for you and your home. Meservy says the mistake most plant-owners make is overwatering and potting in a pot without drainage. She also talks about the importance of placing plants in the right place.

To celebrate Plant Month, Thyme and Place alongside Yelp will be sponsoring four events: Houseplants 101 (virtual class), Houseplant Design (virtual class), Tulip planting party with Thanksgiving Point and a free pumpkin giveaway at Mabey’s Pumpkin Patch. You can RSVP for these events here.

Everyone who RSVPs for Melinda’s virtual houseplants class on Yelp on October 13 at 6:30 p.m. gets a free houseplant (picked up the week before). Quantities and space are limited.

