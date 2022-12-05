With changing weather, it’s time to bundle up. Whitney Cook, owner of Goldie Ray Co. spoke about the best ways to layer up and stay warm while keeping with the trends. Quilted jackets, chunky sweaters, and plaid jackets are in and effortless.

Cook talked about her clothing items. Sweater vests pair well with boyfriend jeans and layer well. With bodysuits that are comfortable and cute can be layered with jackets and sweaters. All of Cook’s items are designed for comfort. With soft fabrics, these clothes are a must have.

