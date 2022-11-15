SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Whether you prefer to dress up or dress down for the Thanksgiving festivities, style expert Dani Slaugh has you covered when it comes to choosing what to wear for the holiday.

Many of us know the feeling when the jeans start feeling a little too tight. Afterall this is the holiday known for eating until you can’t eat anymore. Slaugh says comfort is king when it comes to dressing for the day of the turkey, but you can do it in a way that also looks chic.

Give some of these pieces a try:

Soft chunky sweaters

Skirts that expand as you do, slip skirt

Fall dresses – the non-fitted variety

Pants with an elastic waistband

Boots to boogie in

Taking the guessing out of dressing for Thanksgiving, and follow Slaugh on Instagram and Facebook.

www.StyleByDani.com