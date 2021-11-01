Comfy and chic outfits for Thanksgiving

Dani Slaugh joined us on the show today to discuss comfortable styles you can wear this Thanksgiving. It’s a holiday you want your clothes to reflect your respect for the person providing the meal for you and to show appreciation for the abundance in our lives. Slaugh explains how in today’s segment.

Her biggest tip was to find pants or a jogger that looks nice but is stretchy. We all know that we tend to eat more than normal on Turkey Day, so allow yourself some room to adjust and be comfortable. You can add a collared shirt or incorporate layers to dress up the outfit. She brought and showcased a pair of fall-colored converse that were a perfect pop for any of the outfits. When asked where Dani likes to shop she mentioned Marshals, TJMaxx, and Dillards to name a few.

You can find her on Instagram or the web for more style tips.