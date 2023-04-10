SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Movement is medicine, and Chelsie Douglas knows that better than most. Chelsie is the CEO of Valor fitness wear, a company she started after she was inspired by the impact exercise had on her mental health journey.

Chelsie and her husband have struggled greatly with infertility in the past. After trying for a child for 5 years with little success, they turned to in vitro fertilization (IVF) which helped them to successfully deliver their first baby. After their first experience with IVF went so well, they tried again and unfortunately, the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. They didn’t give up after this hardship, they tried IVF a third time after this and welcomed their youngest child into the world.

Through the struggles of infertility, Chelsie felt the impact on her mental health. All her time, money, and energy were being put into growing her family, and the outcomes weren’t always in their favor. She found that when she was more active, she felt a lot better. The improvements in her mental state were evident.

Valor was created because Chelsie wanted to create a brand for women that gave them a mental outlet to push their minds to a different place. Fitness doesn’t need to be about weight loss, pushing your body can have great impacts on your mind. Chelsie actually found Valor for sale online. When she found the company, she knew it was a perfect opportunity to make her vision a reality.

Building off the base that Valor already had, Chelsie wanted to make it bigger and branch out from where it started. Valor has a wide variety of pieces that you can wear whether you’re moving or not! Their leggings are comfortable and compressive and cover you no matter what you’re doing. Most racerback sports bras will rub on your traps and make you uncomfortable, but Valor’s bras have support in the bra itself, not the straps. This ensures that you will feel your best. Their graphic sweatshirts display the message “act in confidence” that help to spread the same positivity you feel when you wear it.

Whether you’re looking for a new matching set or just a new pair of leggings, Valor has everything you need. Head to their website valorfitnesswear.com to see more of their collection and use code “GTU20” for 20% off at checkout. The line is constantly growing, so keep up to date on their Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.