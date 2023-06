SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Comedian Tumua Tuinei is performing live this weekend at WiseGuys. Born and raised in Oahu, Tumua has made a massive name for himself not only as a comedian but an athlete as well. This summer he is touring all around the country to perform his family friendly and clean standups. All ages are welcome at Tumua’s shows. To buy tickets or learn more about Tumua, visit his website and instagram.