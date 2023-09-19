- One heck of a funny and nice guy stopped by our studio this morning to tell us that he’s coming out of retirement for just one night! Bill Engvall will be on stage October 7th at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City to benefit the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah.
- This all started after Ollie, a great western horned owl, started living above Engvall’s front door in Utah over the winter. Then he and his wife noticed that the bird had been injured and was lying in their driveway. They packed him up in their truck and on a Friday night drove him to Ogden for life-saving treatment. The good news is, after rehabilitation, Ollie was re-released and this last spring and recently became a daddy of 4 baby owls!
- Engvall says “one of the greatest things in Utah that everybody knows is our wildlife…and we moved into their neighborhood and screwed it up, so it’s up to us to give back.” After retiring last December Engvall is set to take the stage for the first time in nine months in October. He says retirement was the right choice, but this event is the right thing to bring him back for his fans in Utah and for the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah. Get your tickets for the event and meet and great right now at www.arttix.org
Comedian Bill Engvall is out of retirement for one night only
by: Nicea DeGering
