SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) People need recreation in their everyday lives no matter what ability level they are at. Today we were joined by Tracy Meier and Orlando Perez to talk about the upcoming event. Tracy is a rep. from the ability center and Orlando is the rep from Puerto Rico in the competition. Orlando feels since he has been moving and doing sports it makes him feel abled rather than disabled. This upcoming competition in Park City is a perfect opportunity to support members of the National ability center.

This February, Paralympic athletes from around the world will gather in Park City for the 34th Annual Huntsman Cup. The free event is hosted by the National Ability Center, a leading non-profit organization that provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals and families of varying abilities and backgrounds. It is free to go watch and an awesome opportunity because these are world class skiers. The event will be held from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3 at Park City Mountain.

The National Ability Center provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals and families with disabilities, physical, cognitive, and developmental, including competitive athletes, youth, veterans, and more. For more information, visit www.discovernac.org.