Trick-or-treating doesn’t have to be for just Halloween. Delilah Collings, owner of The Creators Collective Market, came to show us some of the available products that will be at Saturday’s event. The kids can enjoy picking up a few pieces of candy as they trick or treat through the booths of small businesses. The Creators Collective Market is a pop-up market that features local small businesses to the public and it allows everyone to support each other. Head to Lindon this Saturday to check out all things fall made by people around the state. If you want to be a future vendor or want more information on the event on Saturday checkout their social media or website.

Website: creatorscollectivemarket

Instagram: creatorscollectivemarket

Facebook: creatorscollectivemarket

Photographer’s Instagram: mtphotography_co