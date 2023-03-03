SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Now is a great time to come inside and enjoy the sweet tunes from the musical Matilda. Matilda, based on the classic Roald Dahl book, tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. This musical is being put on by the Center Point legacy theater. Today we were joined by Jansen Davis, the executive director, and all three of the girls playing Matilda, Charlotte Whit, Sarah Monson, and Penny Hodson. The show is playing between March 17th and April 15th at 7:30 PM. The Center Point theatre address is 525 N 400 W, Centerville. You get tickets online on their website or call the box office at (801) – 298 – 1302.

Director, Jansen Davis, says that seeing the difference of the movie and the musical adaptations. All three of these girls play Matilda and they all have their different variations and ideas for the character. They are all very excited to be the leading roles in the play. They shared all their experiences playing Matilda and working with the adults on the stage. All three of these ladies are rotating the role so they can share and get a ton of experience working with new people and each other.

For more information about this production check out their social media and website.