- Need plans this weekend? We have them for you! There is a free concert in Orem Friday and Saturday that will have you rockin’ out with the whole family all weekend long. John Pilmer, from Utah Live Concerts Foundation and a band member of Geneva Road, joins us this morning to tell us about the fun event located at Orem City Center park on August 18th and 19th.
- There will be thousands dollars in prizes, a Car Show, 24 different bands on two stages and it’s all for a good cause. There will be a booth set up there for the American Red Cross where you can donate to the relief effort currently happening in Maui or learn more about how you can donate blood or volunteer.
- And the best part? It’s all free and there is still time to celebrate summer! If you would like more information about this fun musical event go to www.utahliveconcerts.org
Come rock out at a free community event in Orem for a good cause
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
