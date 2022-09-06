Today we had two wonderful women, Brooke Muir Executive Director Fight Against Domestic Violence, and Kimmi Wolf Communications and Media Liaison come tell us about this fun opportunity to give help domestic abuse victims in Utah. They are hosting a charity concert on September 17th, 2022, at 6pm.It is called Louder Together, and will be held at the Sugar Space Arts Warehouse (132 S. 800 W. SLC 84104). Featuring local artist, activist, and radio personality Talia Keys and The Love, tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at their website. Proceeds will be shared by the two nonprofit organizations to fund their accessible housing and resource grant programs. In addition to the incredible sounds of Talia Keys and The Love, there will be food trucks, drinks (including 21+ options), and additional opportunities to get involved and donate. There also will be a raffle involved with prizes such as:

Launch Ramps: 1 portable ramp ($250 value)

Spanish Valley Vineyard, Moab: 4-day, 3-night stay plus wine tasting and tour ($3000 value)

www.fadv.org