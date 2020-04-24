Comcast announces comprehensive response to COVID-19 so Utahns can stay connected

On the heels of offering new, low-income Internet Essentials customers two months of free internet and raising the speed of that program’s service to 25/3 Mbps, Comcast announced additional steps to help ensure people stay connected to the Internet as more schools suspend classes and companies encourage employees to work from home due to the Coronavirus.

Comcast is taking steps to implement the following new policies for the next 60 days, and other important initiatives:

– Internet Essentials Free to New Customers

– Xfinity WiFi HotSpots Free For Everyone

– Pausing Our Data Plan

– No Disconnects or Late Fees

– Current movies from NBCUniversal available in the home

– News, Information and Educational Content on X1

– 24×7 Network Monitoring

What’s new with the Internet Essentials program?

Comcast is making it even easier for low-income families who live in a service area to sign-up for Internet Essentials, the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program. New customers will receive 60 days of free Internet Essentials service. Internet Essentials is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95/month.

Additionally, for all new and existing Internet Essentials customers, it has increased the speed of the program’s internet service to 25 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream. That increase has already gone into effect for no additional fee and it will become the new base speed for the program going forward.

How can someone sign up for Internet Essentials and take advantage of the 60 days of free service?

The best, easiest, and fastest way to take advantage of the two-months free offer is for families to sign up from their mobile device at InternetEssentials.com. There are also two dedicated phone numbers for English and Spanish.

1-855-846-8376 for English and 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish

New customers have until April 30 to take advantage of this offer.

What about the Xfinity WiFi hotspot network?

We’re making our Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country free for everyone, including non-Xfinity customers. For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, folks can visit Xfinity.com/wifi. Once at a hotspot, consumers should select the lowercase “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser.

What else Comcast is doing to keep people connected while they’re at home

Data plans are also being paused. With so many people working and educating from home, Comcast wants its customers to access the internet without thinking about data plans. While the vast majority of customers do not come close to using 1TB of data in a month, plans will be paused for 60 days giving all customers unlimited data for no additional charge.

No disconnects or late fees.

It will not disconnect a customer’s internet service or assess late fees if they contact Comcast and let it know that they can’t pay their bills during this period. Care teams will be available to offer flexible payment options and can help find other solutions.

Other good news for Xfinity customers

Families are home and looking for ways to keep their families entertained. For the first time, Universal Pictures will make current movies available in the home. These movies will be available to rent On Demand the same day they are released in theaters, including DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour.

News, Information and Educational Content on X1

For those with school-age students at home, new educational collections have been created for all grade levels in partnership with Common Sense Media. Just say “education” into your X1 or Flex voice remote. To help keep customers informed, there’s a collection of the most current news and information on Coronavirus. Just say “Coronavirus” into your X1 or Flex voice remote.

24×7 Network Monitoring

Underpinning all of these efforts, Comcast’s technology and engineering teams will continue to work tirelessly to support our network operations. It engineer’s its network capacity to handle spikes and shifts in usage patterns, and continuously test, monitor and enhance its systems and network to ensure thy are ready to support customer usage. Engineers and technicians staff the network operations centers 24/7 to ensure network performance and reliability. Comcast monitors network usage and watches the load on the network both nationally and locally, and to date it is performing well.

This article contains sponsored content.