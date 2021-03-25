Combo moves to make workouts fun with Train Insane Fitness

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Doing hard things can change your life, and we’ve got just the workout for you, with these three moves to master thanks to Cassidy Merill of Train Insane! We see combo moves to help make workouts fun, interesting and keep you on your toes.

Empowerment comes from accomplishing something we may see as impossible. But we are stronger and much more capable than we think we are! As we continue to show up and challenge ourselves, we begin to witness incredible changes, mostly deep within.

Combo moves help to make workouts fun and interesting by keeping you on your toes.

360 squat burpee sprinter 4 Kamikaze/ 4 double high knee jump rope Push-up one leg hop

Doing hard things changes your life. When you accomplish hard things, you realize you are stronger than you think you are. Your confidence and self worth increase, and help you better handle the difficulties in life.

Train Insane has physical locations in Orem, Utah and Chandler, Arizona. They also offer online workouts. The workouts in the online library are the same workouts they are doing at their gym.

When you visit the website, you can access a free online workout to try!

Instagram: @traininsanewithcass and traininsanefitness.com