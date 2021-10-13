Combining music and fashion

On today’s segment, music meets fashion during Shot with Shaadie’s fashion show. Shaadie featured an array of local talent including a Dj, fashion designers, and models.

They were showcasing pieces of the fall/winter 2021 collection from the Koda’Fe clothing line. The collection is called “COLD ONE!!!” and pieces included jackets, sweat sets, and coats.

Owner, Timothy Horton Jr., and Creative Director of Jon Stan NYC, Jonathan Stanley, joined Surae to discuss how the fashion line came to be. They said the goal was to bring diversity to Salt Lake City and add a little taste of Chicago. This clothing is great for activewear, streetwear, or day-to-day activities. Many celebrities have even been seen wearing Koda’Fe.

Follow the clothing line on Instagram to see all the different pieces they have to offer and watch the video above of the fashion show they organized just for the show!