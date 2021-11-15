Colorful kids clothing line celebrates cultural heritage

Libre Kids Co. has you covered for the cutest kids’ clothes. Owner, Kaisa Cardall, sits down with us today to talk about why she started this company and all the items they have to offer.

Cardall said she was inspired by her family’s multicultural heritage to create a fun and colorful kids’ clothing line. The meaning behind “Libre” is free and she believes kids should be free to have a childhood full of fun and color.

They offer gender-neutral and unisex sizes so all children can find something they love. The clothing is also ethically produced and includes fun, playful designs that have a Spanish influence.

10% of proceeds go toward kids in need so your purchase is making a difference.