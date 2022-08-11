Have you been told a certain color doesn’t look good on you?

Dani Slaugh came on today to combat that theory and prove that you can wear any color you want.

Dani gives this one tip- you wear the clothes, the clothes do not wear you. You can be in control of what you wear.

Her first strategy is to repeat your most attractive personal coloring- hair, eye, skin and cheek color in your clothing. Wear colors that match these things to get the most fabulous colors on you.

Her next step is to repeat your color around your face. For women, makeup, earrings, hair accessories, headband, scarf or hat. For men, use a tie, scarf, glasses or hat. Take the colors up.

For more, visit StyleByDani.com or Instagram: @StyleByDanitheGirl