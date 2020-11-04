Collin Kartchner, a life remembered

We had Emily Kartchner Frame, sister of Collin in studio with us today to share with us thoughts, love, and remembrance of her brother. Collin Kartchner was a well known activist who traveled the country giving 300-500 yearly presentations on the dangers of social media and smart phones. He changed and saved the lives of so many youth as well as their families.

Collin had a popular podcast, a TedX talk, and a huge following. He unexpectedly and tragically died on October 20, 2020 leaving behind his wife, four young children, as well as a community of hundreds of thousands across the world.

Emily wants to share the free, public celebration in his memory this Saturday November 7 at Thanksgiving Point. Months before he died he (maybe jokingly) told his family when he died he wanted it to be a party, “toes-tapping” and that is what they are going to give him! Come celebrate his life with us with live music from our favorite local bands, his kids, grab food and merch, a few amazing surprises you won’t want to miss and plenty of room for social distancing! His message lives on with his #savethekids foundation and his community, and we hope to see everyone there with their masks. If you can’t attend there will be a YouTube live stream as well. (https://www.youtube.com/emilyframe)

Free event, just register at this Eventbrite link.

