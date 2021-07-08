College needs you’ll need to get to survive

Nicea’s daughter, Natalie is heading into her sophomore year of college and gave us the best items to survive college.

Power Strip

Some college dorms have a limited number of outlets, and you can charge your phone, laptop, and other items that need power.

Planner

When planning out your weeks and months, a planner was one of Natalie’s must-haves. She would plan out events, school assignments and loved that it would reduce her screen time.

Waterproof Shower Caddy

Sharing a dorm at times can be challenging, and Natalie’s hack was a bathroom kit. She put in her waterproof shower caddy, shampoo, body wash, and other hair products and put them away after using them. She also recommends getting a compact mirror when getting ready for the day.

Drawers & Shoe Rack

Drawers and a shoe rack us a must when living in a college dorm. Both items are great because you can stack them vertically, and you’ll still have room in your dorm.

Cloth Bag

Natalie went to Hobby Lobby and got a cloth bag and personalized it. You can carry this around campus and take it anywhere!