College needs you’ll need to get to survive

Good Things Utah

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Nicea’s daughter, Natalie is heading into her sophomore year of college and gave us the best items to survive college.

Power Strip
Some college dorms have a limited number of outlets, and you can charge your phone, laptop, and other items that need power.

Planner
When planning out your weeks and months, a planner was one of Natalie’s must-haves. She would plan out events, school assignments and loved that it would reduce her screen time.

Waterproof Shower Caddy
Sharing a dorm at times can be challenging, and Natalie’s hack was a bathroom kit. She put in her waterproof shower caddy, shampoo, body wash, and other hair products and put them away after using them. She also recommends getting a compact mirror when getting ready for the day.

Drawers & Shoe Rack
Drawers and a shoe rack us a must when living in a college dorm. Both items are great because you can stack them vertically, and you’ll still have room in your dorm.

Cloth Bag
Natalie went to Hobby Lobby and got a cloth bag and personalized it. You can carry this around campus and take it anywhere!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files