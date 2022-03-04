Val Cameron says, “It’s a Colin Ferell weekend!” Today she joined us to share her reviews on After Yang and the new Batman movie. Here is what she had to say:

After Yang

Rated PG

Sci-Fi/Drama

When his young daughter’s android companion named Yang malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way to repair him. In the process, Jake discovers the life that has been passing in front of him, reconnecting with his wife (Jodie Turner-Smith) and daughter across a distance he didn’t know was there. After Yang is an intimate experience in film. The Director and Farrell give us a refreshing spin on the age-old tale of artificial intelligence developing sentences. While this movie is a Sci-Fi themed movie, it is also a deep drama about a family dealing with the potential loss of their “brother.” We are presented with the question about what we value. Would you love a “robot” brother as much as a human one? I know some people value their electronics more than their friends. I don’t think we are too far off in the world that this will, someday soon, be a reality.

The ensemble cast of this film makes it work. It can be sad, cold and take you to a dark place inside of yourself. You will be left thinking about your own values, and you may not like how you feel. Some spots in the film feel empty, and you may take that for a lack of substance. If you look at it as needing to fill those empty quiet places in our minds before we can be happy, you may follow the story a little better. After Yang is defiantly a conversation starter in so many ways and you will feel like you left a therapy session.

Studio: A24

Grade B-

The Batman

Rated PG-13

Action/Crime

The Batman is a gutsy version of the caped crusader. In a movie that none of us asked for, including fans, Director Matt Reeves gives us what we need. After watching this film, I was confused about how I felt. I thought for a minute that this is defiantly not “My “Batman, but it doesn’t mean it’s not good. For me, it is a mix between the movies. “Seven”, an animated Batman episode and a more intimate version of “The Dark Knight”. Open your mind and remember that there are so many different versions of Batman. Allow yourself to watch this Batman movie as an updated film noir detective movie, you may like it. Remember, Batman is the World’s Greatest Detective

The ensemble cast is a dream and the villains shine, Colin Farrell as an unrecognizable Penguin quietly steals every scene, he is in. One of my favorites, John Turturro, plays mob leader Carmine Falcone and We even get The Riddler (Paul Dano) who is based on the Zodiac Killer. Zoe Kravitz plays Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, makes it her own and she may be my new favorite. Emo Bruce Wayne, played by Robert Pattinson, even works in the environment and story that is built for him. It’s not conventional, it’s not safe but you don’t have to see Bruce Waynes’ parents die again. It has some pacing problems, sometimes the music takes me to Forks… But I like where it is going, and I like the fact that this new Batman is for a new audience and speaks to a different kind of fan. Saying that at the same time speaks to the comic book and animated fans that have loved the Detective and dark side of Batman we have always had. Remember this, fans didn’t think Keaton was a match, they didn’t think Bale looked the part and some think Affleck has too big of a head. They all attract a new audience and tell a different side of Batman/Bruce Waynes story. It took me a few days to sink in for me, but I am here for all of it.

Studio: Warner Brothers

Grade B+

For more movie reviews, follow Val on Facebook at What to See with Val.