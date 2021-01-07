Cold weather care and pets

Temma Martin joined us in studio today to give some tips about general cold weather care when it comes to our furry friends, and exercising pets in the cold. Cold weather can be hazardous to the health of cats and dogs, so here are a few things to consider when the weather turns frigid:



• If your pet spends time outside, make sure that water is available both indoors and outdoors. In the winter, use plastic instead of metal bowls and buckets. Your pet’s tongue may stick to metal, and he could injure himself trying to pull away. Be sure to dump the ice and refill the water as often as necessary. Pets won’t lick ice or eat snow when they’re thirsty, so they need to have water available. Another option is to purchase a heated water bowl for outdoor use.

• If your dog stays outside in cold weather for more than potty breaks, he will need a warm, dry place away from the elements. You’ll want to provide him with a doghouse that’s raised up off the ground, has a door flap to keep out drafts, and is equipped with dry, comfortable bedding.



• Pets always do best indoors at night, but in extreme cold temperatures, below freezing, no pets should spend nights outside. Cats and dogs, even those with thick coats, can get frostbite on sensitive areas. Their paws, ears, and tail are the most common tissues to be affected. If a pet is wet or damp, these areas are more vulnerable to frostbite.

• Many dogs, particularly those with short coats, will be more comfortable outside if they have a sweater. Many dogs also need boots in cold weather, regardless of coat length. If your dog frequently lifts up his paws, whines or stops during walks, it is probably because his or her feet are uncomfortably cold. You may want to also check out booties and consider buying a set.

• Be particularly careful when taking older or arthritic animals outside. They will likely become stiff and tender quickly and may find it difficult to walk on the snow or ice. Keep them close to your side when walking on ice to avoid a slip-and-fall accident.

• Don’t let dogs off the leash during a snowstorm. No matter how much they want to play in the snow, they can easily lose their scent and become lost in the snow once they are unleashed. Make sure dogs are wearing ID tags before you take them out, snow or not!

• Chemicals and salt solutions used to melt snow and ice can injure or irritate the pads of your pet’s feet and may be harmful if ingested. Gently wipe their feet with a damp towel before your pet has a chance to lick them.