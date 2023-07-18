SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) GTU Chef Lindy Davies joined us on the show to share a family friendly recipe that combines your favorite pizza toppings into a refreshing summer salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound salad rotini
- 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 4 ounces fresh mozzarella pearls (or cubed regular mozzarella)
- 3 ounces sliced pepperoni
- 2 large Roma tomatoes, chopped
- 1 large green bell pepper, diced
- 1 (3.8 oz) can of sliced black olives
- 1/2 cup sliced red onion
- 1/3 cup sliced pepperoncini
- 3/4-1 cup Italian salad dressing
salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente. Drain and rinse under cold water until pasta is cool.
- Meanwhile, combine cheeses, pepperoni, tomatoes, bell pepper, olives, onion, pepperoncini, and salad dressing in a large bowl.
- When pasta is completely cooled, add to bowl with pepperoni and vegetables. Toss to combine. Refrigerate covered for a minimum of 1 hour but up to 24 hours.