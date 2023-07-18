 SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) GTU Chef Lindy Davies joined us on the show to share a family friendly recipe that combines your favorite pizza toppings into a refreshing summer salad.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound salad rotini 
  • 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 4 ounces fresh mozzarella pearls (or cubed regular mozzarella)
  • 3 ounces sliced pepperoni
  • 2 large Roma tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 large green bell pepper, diced
  • 1  (3.8 oz) can of sliced black olives
  • 1/2 cup sliced red onion
  • 1/3 cup sliced pepperoncini
  • 3/4-1 cup Italian salad dressing
    salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente. Drain and rinse under cold water until pasta is cool. 
  2. Meanwhile, combine cheeses, pepperoni, tomatoes, bell pepper, olives, onion, pepperoncini, and salad dressing in a large bowl. 
  3. When pasta is completely cooled, add to bowl with pepperoni and vegetables. Toss to combine. Refrigerate covered for a minimum of 1 hour but up to 24 hours. 