Cold brew coffee is one of the biggest trends in the last few years. That’s a 2010s trend we’d like to keep for good. Wesley Barton, owner of The Great Coffee Crate, stepped in front of the camera onto the GTU kitchen to give us a taste of his new coffee. This ain’t your grandmother’s cup of coffee.

While you can buy black cold brew coffee on the go, it may not be the most exciting for your tastebuds. Barton has bottled something magical and included exciting flavors to give your morning coffee some extra enjoyment. The Great Coffee Crate has brought some flavors just in time for the season and upcoming holidays. The brews you can enjoy are pumpkin pie, caramel apple, winter storm and peppermint joy. The cold brew is bottled for easy on the go access. Barton opened a bottle the champagne way with a machete.

