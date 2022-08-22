Whether you prefer your drinks hot or cold, this local spot has something for everyone. Brews on 7th has everything from coffee to Italian sodas and owner, Tiana Ashworth-Bernardo joined us to share all about it.

Brews on 7th has been open for 15 years this month! In addition to their location in Sandy, they are featured in Mountain Peak Café and will be opening another in Murray called Fireclay Coffee by end of 2022.

They have a great menu that features both coffee and non-coffee-related items, as well as, any custom ordered Latte, Teas, and Sodas that customers want.

Instagram: @brewson7thsandy

Facebook: BREWS on 7TH