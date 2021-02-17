Coffee lovers you are brushing your teeth wrong and how to celebrate the magic of reading

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Spread the love and reach out to someone today, because we know everyone can use more kindness in their lives. Scientific evidence shows us the positive effects of doing kind acts for others as well as receiving or even witnessing kindness. Even the smallest act of kindness can change a life. This week is Random Acts of Kindness Week and we have ideas for you.
- Plus, does talk show host James Corden actually drive the car during Carpool Karaoke? Brian has the surprising video that tells the whole story!
- And coffee lovers this one is going to surprise you – should you brush your teeth before or after your favorite drink? Dentists are weighing in this morning – you need to tune in, your tooth enamel will thank you!
- Finally, are you lacking sleep? One expert says trying putting on perfume before you go to bed and see if that helps. Surae tells us how smelling sweeter could be the key to a sweeter night’s rest.
- And in our Parenting Moment this morning, we celebrate the power of reading. Join us here at ABC as we celebrate the Magic of Storytelling and cultivate the next generation of storytellers. Our parent company, Disney, is committed to supporting the next generation of innovators and storytellers. You can visit MagicOfStorytelling.com to listen in on a virtual story time, pick up a few tips on how to tell your own story and find out how you can help First Book provide even more books to kids in need. From now through March 31, 2021, everyone is welcome to join the Magic of Storytelling! Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from January 13 to March 31, a new story time or storytelling tips video will be posted across social channels and MagicOfStorytelling.com.
- And we also check in our meteorologist Adam Carroll for the latest on the winter storm that is battering the Wasatch Front this morning. Adam has our snow totals and how this storm definitely packed a punch!
- Finally, it’s a new dating term that you might be hearing more often. ‘Fauci-ing’. Yep, it’s rea folksl! The Urban Dictionary added the word after finding more and more people are deciding NOT to date someone based on how seriously they take pandemic safety measures. Hope you join us for a laugh this morning on the second hour of GTU!