Claudia McMullin joined the show to share Hugo Coffee’s secrets to an incredible cold brew and cocktail. McMullin spoke of the contribution of their products to animal shelters nationwide, helping to better environments for animals who need a home. Her business has a positive effect, and her recipes are unbeatable. See the recipe below!

Nonalcoholic cold brew cocktail ingredients:

.5 oz simple syrup

1 oz cold brew concentrate

4 oz blood orange San Pellegrino

Cocktail ingredients:

.5 oz Canton Liqueur

3 dashes of orange bitters

1 oz cold brew concentrate

4 oz blood orange San Pellegrino

1 oz liquor of choice – we used High West Bourbon

Website: https://hugo.coffee/

Instagram: @thehugocoffee