Coconut shrimp tacos with Keto Ki

Kiana Fonua Williams of Keto Ki stopped by to share an insanely delicious recipe for coconut shrimp tacos! Follow along below to whip them up, and follow Kiana online at IG @Keto_ki and Kuliawear.com

Coconut Shrimp Tacos 

Ingredients:

  • 16 oz Shrimp (pre-cooked)
  • 1 1/2 Cups Unsweetened Coconut Flakes 
  • 1 1/2 Cups Coconut Flour
  • Misson Balance Tortillas (spinach or sun-dried tomatoes basil)  
  • Salsa Queen dips
    1. Queso 2. Jalapeño 3. Mango Salsa 4. Pico 
  • Toppings; Cilantro, Avocado, Green onions, Lime, Cheese

Directions:

  1. Prep shrimp by thawing and rinsing with cool water.
  2. In separate bowl place coconut flakes and coconut flour, mix.
  3. Leaving the tail on, dip the shrimp in Salsa Queen queso or jalapeño, then coat with dry coconut mixture.
  4. Place in air fryer for 10 minutes at 370b degrees or until crisped.
  5. Remove, cool and enjoy!
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

