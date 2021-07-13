Who doesn’t love cheesecake? Nakia Armstrong was in our GTU kitchen giving us a delicious Coconut Lavender Cheesecake recipe.



CRUST

3 C unsweetened coconut

¼ C granulated Swerve

2 egg whites

¼ C melted plant based butter

FILLING

8 oz plant based cream cheese alternative

1 pint dairy free whipping cream

½ C granulated Swerve

1 tsp vanilla

¼ C sugar free lavender syrup

1-2 drops lavender oil (optional)

Purple gel food color (optional)

CRUST

1. Spray the inside of a springform cake tin with oil. Line the bottom with parchment paper.

2. Preheat the oven to 350F degrees.

3. Mix the melted butter, egg whites and sweetener together until combined

4. Press the mixture into the cake tin all around the sides and bottom until the whole tin is covered.

5. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until slightly golden and firm.

6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

FILLING

1. In a bowl beat the cream cheese.

2. Add the sweetener and vanilla mix until well blended.

3. In another bowl whip the cream, add syrup (add optional lavender oil & color gel) into stiff peaks, then fold into the cream cheese mixture.

4. Spoon the filling into the coconut case and place in the fridge to chill for at least 4 hours or better overnight.

5. Slice, eat and enjoy!