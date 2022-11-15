SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Put a twist on a seasonal favorite; eggnog! Mari León, owner of “Celestial Creations by Mi Amore” joined us in the GTU kitchen with a Coconut Eggnog recipe you can try this holiday season.
Ingredients:
- 1 can evaporated milk
- 1 can condensed milk
- 1 can cream of coconut
- 1 can coconut milk
- 1-1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
- 1/8 cup of spices tea (ginger, star anise, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg)
- 4 Tbsp shreded coconut
Directions:
1. Mix all liquid ingredients in a blender for 1-2 minutes
2. Add ground cinnamon and mix for 15 seconds
3. Add shredded coconut and mix by hand.
4. Pour the mix on a bottle and refrigerate for at least 4 hrs.
Get 10 % off with code: GTU10-22
Instagram: @miamoresweet