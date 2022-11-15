SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Put a twist on a seasonal favorite; eggnog! Mari León, owner of “Celestial Creations by Mi Amore” joined us in the GTU kitchen with a Coconut Eggnog recipe you can try this holiday season.

Ingredients:

1 can evaporated milk

1 can condensed milk

1 can cream of coconut

1 can coconut milk

1-1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

1/8 cup of spices tea (ginger, star anise, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg)

4 Tbsp shreded coconut

Directions:

1. Mix all liquid ingredients in a blender for 1-2 minutes

2. Add ground cinnamon and mix for 15 seconds

3. Add shredded coconut and mix by hand.

4. Pour the mix on a bottle and refrigerate for at least 4 hrs.

