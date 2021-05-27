Award-Winning Chef Shauna Havey from Have Yourself a Time showed us how to make tasty Coconut Chicken Banh Mi Balls. Her recipe for Coconut Chicken Banh Mi Balls was the grand prize winner in the Midwest Living Magazine “Just Add Kikkoman” Contest. Skip the takeout for this fun and tasty twist on the ever-popular Banh Mi sandwich.
Ingredients:
For the coconut chicken balls:
-1/3 cup soy Sauce
-1 1/2 Tbsp sesame oil
-1/3 cup panko crumbs
-1 1/2 hot chili sauce
-1 pound ground chicken
-1 egg
-1 tsp minced garlic
-2 green onions
-2 cups flaked unsweetened coconut