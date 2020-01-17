Coconut-Almond Pie

Nothing is better than the smell of almond mixed with sweet coconut. So why not throw them together? We love this pie mix up from Kacey Tess in our GTU kitchen.

Ingredients:

1 prepared graham cracker pie crust

2 C flaked coconut divided

1 can of creme of coconut (not coconut cream, you can find it by the drink mixers)

1 C almond milk

4 egg yolks

2 tbsp coconut sugar (white sugar is ok)

4 tbs cornstarch

1/2 tsp sea salt

1 tbsp coconut butter

1 tsp almond extract

1 C heavy whipping cream

1 tsp vanilla

Directions:

Pre heat oven to 400 Place 1/2 coconut flakes on baking sheet Cook until browned 3-4 minutes Set aside In a medium sauce pan bring milk and coconut creme to a boil In a bowl whisk together yolks, sugar, salt and cornstarch Once milk is boiling slowly add into egg yolks Once incorporated pour back into sauce pan and whisk until thickened Stir in 1 C coconut flake, almond extract and coconut butter Pour into crust Cool overnight or for at least 4 hours Mix whipping cream and vanilla until thickened Top pies with whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes

Visit Instagram: @kaceytess and kaceytess.com for more recipes!