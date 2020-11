Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Co-parenting is hard enough, let alone after a divorce that’s anything but amicable. How do we begin to check our ego, not let toxicity spill over to the kids, and turn a situation that feels impossible into one that feels manageable?

Life and empowerment coach Rob Sirstins helps us navigate through this conversation, and imparts his wisdom of how to keep the emotions in the proper places, and how the power lies in acceptance.

Online www.robsirstins.com IG @robsirstins