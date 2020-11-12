CMA’s Entertainer of the Year speech is what we needed for 2020, plus our adorable Pet of the Week

Halloween is over, but pumpkins carry over through Thanksgiving! We try out a DIY that will decorate your pumpkins perfectly to go with your centerpiece on your turkey day table. All you need is a bowl of warm water, white pumpkins, and nail polish!

Don't want to waste your good polish? Snatch up the colors you like at the dollar store. We show you how to drizzle in the colors, dip your pumpkins, and how beautiful they look when they come out. Hint, blues and purples work best! Rumor has it you can even do this to a white pair of sneakers!